Discos are the Biggest Challenge in Nigeria’s Power Sector – Osinbajo

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has declared that electricity distribution companies (DisCos) have become a problem for the nation in the power sector, Tribune Online reports.

Speaking at the commencement of the 2017 Nigeria Economic Summit in Abuja, Osinbajo agonised that although Nigeria has the capacity for about 7,000 megawatts of electricity, the Discos have made it impossible to transmit that volume to starved consumers.

He however, gave the assurance that the present administration was addressing their menace using various initiatives including the Independent Metering Directive, which would make it possible for consumers to be metered by private firms and the willing-seller-willing buyer policy or Eligible Customer directive.

Those metering firms will then be paid from the bills collected from such meters by the DisCos while the new Eligible Customer directive, would enable the Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) to sell electricity directly to certain categories of consumers without passing through DisCos, thus eliminating the hurdles into which Discos have constituted themselves.

Source : Energy Mix Report