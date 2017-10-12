REA Partners Abia on Electrification Project at Ariaria Market

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed the willingness of the state government to support the Federal Government with actualizing its rural electrification project in Ariaria market, P.M. News reports.

Ikpeazu made this known on Tuesday when officials of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) of Nigeria paid him a visit at Abia Government Lodge in Aba. The governor said that steady power supply is an important resource required to drive economic growth in the state and the nation. He said that the state government would support the Federal Government’s efforts to ensure that the project was a huge success.

Earlier, Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi, the Managing Director of the agency, said that the agency was in Aba to provide energy solutions to the power challenges of Ariaria market. Ogunbiyi said that the agency had identified the energy needs of Ariaria market and disclosed that the power supply project would be run with a sustainable natural gas solution. She said that a few thousand shops in Ariaria market would be used for a test run of the steady electric power supply project.

Source : Energy Mix Report