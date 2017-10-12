N3B Budgetary Allocation: Mohammed Kurfi Danlami Calls For Immediate Probe of Aso Clinic

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mohammed Kurfi Danlami, has called for immediate probe of the State House Medical Centre over poor health facilities in the hospital despite huge budgetary allocation appropriated to it to take care of the President, Vice-President, their families as well as members of Staff of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The APC lawmaker representing Dutsin-ma/Kurfi Federal Constituency of Katsina State is the deputy chairman, committee on petroleum resources downstream at the National Assembly.

The lawmaker dropped the remarks when accosted by journalists at the National Assembly complex on Wednesday. His reactions was informed by the revelation made by the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Monday who publicly upbraided the Chief Medical Director of the State House Clinic, Dr. Husain Munir, over the dilapidated state of the health facility.

''We are talking about a budget of N3bn for the State House Medical Centre. It is a shame the hospital facilities such as syringe, drugs and other essential equipment needed for saving human lives are not available, not even X-ray machine was functional.'' the lawmaker said.

Reacting further, ‘‘Despite fiscal constraints and we all know the country is just exiting recession, the Federal Government out of its excellent vision was still able to cater to the budgeted capital to fix numerous challenges in the health sector, education, aviation, and other infrastructure deficits, I think they should be commended, this is a reflection of the current administration’s commitment to economic development and we would not allow such commitment to be thwarted,‘’

The Katsina lawmaker however called on anti graft bodies to nip the matter in the bud in order not to allow it rub off the good intentions of Buhari's administration, ''Our anti corruption agencies must be alive to their responsibilities in this matter and get to the root of it. I challenge the Chief Medical Director of the clinic, Dr. Hussain Munir to defend this allegation, I also expect the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health as well as the Minister of health, Dr. Isaac Adewole to clear the air about this matter, they can’t be silent, the public want to know.

''I assure Nigerians that President Buhari’s anti-graft war is on course and no one no matter how highly placed can ruin that. What Buhari will be remembered for is the fight against corruption which is a noble course. Given the tough terrain in which the fight is raging, the administration is doing its best in a difficult area.

The war against corruption is a catalyst for governance. Without it, development cannot take place, or at best, growth and development will remain stunted. A country like Nigeria, which is known globally more for corruption than for anything else should be seen to be taking extra, visible and tangible measures to contain the menace.'' Kurfi stated