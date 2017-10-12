George Weah, former World Footballer of the Year, elected president of Liberia

Weah will succeed Africa's first elected female president and Nobel Peace laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Ex-football star George Weah and Vice-President Joseph Boakai are the main contenders in the race to succeed her.

Liberia, founded by freed US slaves in the 19th Century, has not had a smooth transfer of power in 73 years.

International observers said Tuesday's vote went smoothly despite late starts in some counties. More than 2.1 million voters had registered to vote throughout Liberia

Sirleaf will step aside after two six-year terms in office. She led the country's recovery from a 14-year civil war and guided it through the Ebola crisis in 2014-15 that killed nearly 5,000 Liberians.

Voters commended her leadership but said they were ready for change.

The election turnout was impressive, especially among younger generations, said Christopher Fomunyoh of the U.S.-funded National Democratic Institute, which was monitoring the elections.

“All of these people are saying they want change and improvement, and that explains why almost all of the candidates are presenting themselves as candidates for change,” Fomunyoh said.

Source: 233 Live News