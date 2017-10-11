Celebrity reactions: Harvey Weinstein accused of rape by multiple women

Celebrities are reacting on Twitter to the latest development in the sexual harassment scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein, who's now being accused of rape by three different women. See below Hollywood stars' tweets and reactions to the new allegations against the movie producer.

In the days since The New York Times published an expose detailing decades of sexual harassment accusations against Weinstein, The New Yorker has now published an article featuring allegations of assault. The piece, written by Ronan Farrow, includes testimony from three women who claim the disgraced mogul forced them to engage in sex acts against their will.

Two of the women accusing Weinstein of rape are actresses Asia Argento and Lucia Evans, while the third chose to remain anonymous. Additionally, Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette both went on the record recounting instances of being sexually harassed by the producer. Weinstein, who was fired last week from the production company he co-founded, “unequivocally denied” the new rape charges through a statement from his rep.

Among the celebrities reacting to the allegations in the New Yorker article is Mandy Moore who tweeted, “Incredible reporting by @RonanFarrow. All the love & support in the world to the brave women who came forward to speak on record.” Lena Dunham said, “More horror. More pain. Bravo to perma-ally @RonanFarrow. Deepest love to @AsiaArgento and the other remarkable women who shared here.” And Jedediah Bila stated, “Harvey Weinstein sounds like an absolute monster.”

Anthony Bourdain, who's dating Argento, asked, “Can we use the word 'rapist' now?” Kumail Nanjiani expressed, “This is harrowing. I am trying to be better in being attuned to the ways in which women are mistreated in Hollywood.” And Marlee Matlin offered, “We should ALL condemn sexual harassment/rape as well as be disgusted with past efforts to delegitimize victims with lurid tabloid gossip.”

The New Yorker article also indicates that the Manhattan District Attorney's office decided not to file charges against Weinstein despite having evidence he sexually assaulted a model at his office in 2015. In reference to the claim, an outraged Jessica Chastain noted, “There was PROOF and the DA did nothing.” Meanwhile, Patricia Arquette conveyed, “I am very proud of my sister @RoArquette and all the women and men & police who spoke up in this article.”

Chloe Grace Moretz expressed, “The women who have spoken up against one of the most powerful men in our industry are heroes for all women going forward. I stand with them and am sickened by the crimes he committed, I push for a safer workplace for all women.” Mia Farrow said, “Deep respect for each woman who told their story, not knowing what they'd face. And I'm so proud of @RonanFarrow.” And James Gunn wrote, “After today's New Yorker story, I take back all the mean things I've said about Harvey Weinstein & replace them with even meaner ones.”

Mira Sorvino added, “Very proud of my sisters in spirit who had the courage to break the silence. Very hard for me-more so for others. We took our power back!!” Ike Barinholtz said, “True scum. Anyone who abetted this fu**ing monster should be ashamed. Amazing work @RonanFarrow.” Sophia Bush offered, “This. The cutlure of abuse – in MANY industries – and fear of what will happen to you if you say something, breeds trauma and silence.” And Andy Richter called the new allegations “just fu**ing repugnant,” while Josh Groban similarly shared, “Horrid. Disgusting. Good riddance.”

Michelle Rodriguez said, “The chickens come home to roost in Hollywood, I'm surprised to see the solidarity amongst women here it's impressive.￼￼￼ Glad it exists.” Katie Couric noted, “Harvey Weinstein has four daughters.” Rose McGowan wrote, “The boogie monster of our waking nightmare has been toppled with our flaming sword.” And Josh Gad said, “Weinstein won't be the last. No daughter, sister, mother, woman or person should be put in a position of harassment or abuse. We must learn.”

Additionally, Ben Affleck posted a statement on Facebook condemning the alleged actions of the producer, who helped launch his career by producing Good Will Hunting. “I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades,” the actor wrote. “The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn't happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power.”

And Hillary Clinton, who's received large donations from Weinstein over the years for both her political campaigns and foundations, released a statement saying, “I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.” Gossip Cop will update as more celebrities react to the new rape allegations against Weinstein.