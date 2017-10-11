Alleged Army Deadly Injection Rumour: Delta Police Commissioner Allays Fear

Following the rumour of alleged deadly vaccine injection to students by military personnel, the Commissioner of Police in Delta state, Zanna Ibrahim, has stated that there is no cause for alarm whatsoever in the state as Delta is safe, calm and secure.

The CP stated this, Wednesday, 11th October 2017, against the backdrop of false rumours making the round that security agencies were engaged in forceful vaccination/injection of school children with suspected substances in neighbouring Anambra State, and are likely to come to schools in Delta State to do so.

The CP, while reiterating that the rumour is “spurious and orchestrated by mischievous elements whose sole aim is to cause unnecessary panic in an otherwise very peaceful and orderly state”, called on Deltans to disregard the rumours and go about their lawful businesses assuring them that the Command would continually do all within its power to ensure their safety and security at all times.