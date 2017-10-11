Osun Police nab fake ritualists

The Osun State Police Command has paraded some suspected ritualists who specialize in duping and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public under the pretence of being herbalists.

The suspects include Yusuf Taofeek aged 21and Jimoh Sherif aged 20.

While parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police, Adeoye Fimihan, said the suspects were arrested on 6th October, 2017 upon credible intelligence.

He said it was revealed to Police Operatives that some Cultists /ritualists with code name “ZONE II” (Two) at Jamodo junction, Ifon-Osun, headed by Sehidu Aliu ‘m’ aka ‘Alaga’ at large, usually assemble at the above mentioned address brandishing cut to size guns and cutlasses.

Adeoye explained that without delay, group of different Police investigative teams were raised to crack the criminal hideout where one Jimoh Sherif ‘m’ aged 20 who confessed to have belonged to Zone II notorious gang headed by Sehidu Aliu ‘m’ and also to the cultist/ritualist group led by Alhaji Afisu Olanipekun ‘m’ both of Ifon-osun was arrested.

According to the CP, "The syndicate specializes in duping and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public under the pretence of being herbalist and to make money rituals for them.

"Investigation led to the discovery of their den/shrine at Isangbe village in Ifon-osun, where outrageous numbers of statues made of cement, carved wood, foams, assorted charms, cloths, empty schnapps bottles used for sacrifice and some containing snakes and lizards to the purported Sango (god of thunder).

"One of the moveable statues was removed to be tendered as exhibit. Also arrested is Yusuf Taofeek ‘m’ age 21years met hiding in the ceiling of the house of Sehidu Aliu aka Alaga the zone II gang leader with a cutlass.

"Other items recovered from the suspects are one unregistered Toyota camry saloon car and two Bajaj boxer motorcycles. Fifteen other members of the syndicate are at large. Investigation is ongoing.

"We appreciate members of the public for their cooperation and we appeal that they continue to give us useful information that could help in making Osun a crime free state." The CP added.