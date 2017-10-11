Court Remands Hotel Manager for Abducting Police Officer's Daughterin Osun

A Magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State has ordered that the 52-year old Managing Director of one Morack hotel, be remanded in Prison Custody over alleged abduction and attempted rape.

The accused was said to have enticed one Elizabeth Rotimi, a daughter of a police officer (name withheld) to the hotel with the intent of having carnal knowlege of her and engaging her in prostitution service.

Prosecutor Lamidi Rasaq, told the court that the accused committed the offence sometimes in the month of September 2017 at Morack Hotel.

Rasaq added that the accused allegedly kept Rotimi in his custody for a week without her parents' consent.

Lamidi argued that the offence committed by the accused contravened sections 22A(1)(2),222,225,226 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Volume.II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offences levelled against him and his Counsel, Barrister Bola Abimbola urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Prosecutor, however objected to the counsel's prayer, saying the girl in question is still receiving medical treatment.

In her ruling, Magistrate Adenike Olowolagba ordered that the accused be remanded in Ilesa prison custody.

She thereby adjourned the case till November 22 and asked the counsel to file a formal bail application before the next trial.