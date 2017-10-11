THE official inauguration of Children of Africa leadership and Values Development Initiative(CALDEV.) took place at a colorful ceremony on 2nd of October, 2017 at the Aurora Conference center in Osogbo, Osun state Nigeria.

The ceremony which coincided with Nigeria’s 57th Independent anniversary celebration which came up on 1/10/2017, commenced with a Colloquium titled: “What is Right with Nigeria?" and the Launch of two books, the first titled: “Leaders of our Dream” written by the Initiator and President of CALDEV, Barrister Bamidele Salam and the second book titled: “Mummy Knows the Answer,” co-authored by Barrister Salam and his wife, Mrs. Oluwaseyi Salam.

The Chairman of the historic ceremony was Barrister Nathaniel O. Oke(SAN). Mr. Salam in his speech at the ceremony in a Video clip presentation highlighted the problems African children face from birth to adulthood and the hardship many children and youths face with regards to developing their skill, invention and display of talents in Africa and in Nigeria in particular. He stressed that his passion to alleviate the suffering and plight of many children and youths in Nigeria and elsewhere around the world motivated him to establish CALDEV, as a center to develop the potentials in children and youths as future leaders of tomorrow to enable them play good leadership role to develop themselves, family and their nations.

Barrister Salam called on all present at the ceremony to support and join hands with CALDEV, a non-profit, non-government organization meant to teach and mentor children and youths for development for a brighter and better future. This gesture he said, will enable him achieve the mission and vision for which the center was set up.

He urged all Parents, Children, Youths and Friends interested in the organization irrespective of their age, gender and nationality to check up the website( www.caldevinitiative.org ) for more information on how to register and link up with the organization to support and complement government efforts in youth development and to reduce the problems and challenges many aspiring poor children face in the course of their journey in life.

The two new books, “Leaders of our Dream and Mummy knows the Asnwer” written by Mr. and Mrs. Salam were reviewed by Prince ’Femi Adefila, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Rave 91.7FM radio station Osogbo, Osun state Nigeria. In his speech, he commended the efforts of the duo for writing the books at a time when moral and social education is globally declining in our society. He emphasized the need to develop the skill and ethics of leadership in children and youths in Nigeria and the black continent of Africa to enhance good leadership role, culture and ability for good governance. He stressed the importance, values and virtues of mothers as the basic foundation for raising and bringing up children in the right way to be healthy, honest and obedient with good social and moral character that will become assets for the home, their community and nation.

The book launch took quite some time and involved many big names at state and national levels. One of the launchers, an Osogbo based Nigerian born philanthropist pledged a scholarship award on behalf of CALDEV to cover the educational pursuits of two Osun state children from primary school to secondary levels. The recipients of the scholarship the awardee said must be children from poor homes and family background and must be well screened to make sure they are in dare need of financial support to achieve their educational goal in life.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion were: Royal fathers from Ede and Iwo, Top government functionaries, Educationists, Businessmen, Journalists,Writers, Secondary school children in Osogbo, Members of staff of Rave 91.7 FM Radio station and many other invited guests and friends from within and outside Osun State.