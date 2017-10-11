Fake Borehole Driller docked For Allegedly Duping Cleric Of N280,000 in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has arraigned a 45-year-old man,Hussein Waziri, before a Magistrate's Court sitting in Osogbo,the State capital, for allegedly duping one Alfa Muibi Sulaiman to the tune of N280,000.

It was gathered that Waziri purportedly identified himself to be a borehole expert, with the agreement of drilling borehole for Alfa Sulaiman at his new site which eventually turned out to be false.

Prosecutor Abiodun Fagboyinbo told the court that Waziri on the 15th day of August, 2017 at Temidire Estate Osogbo fraudulently obtained the sum of N280,000 from one Alfa Muibi Sulaiman with the false intent of drilling borehole for him at his site.

Fagboyinbo said that the offence committed by the accused contravened section 419 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Volume.II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

Waziri pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him and his Counsel, Barrister Abiodun Raji applied for the bail of her client in the most liberal terms, adding the offences are bailable.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ashiru Ayeni granted the accused the bail of N100,000 with two sureties and adjourned the case till November 14,for hearing.