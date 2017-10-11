Police arraign student for beating half sister to coma in Osun

An ex-student of Osun State College of Technology, (OSCOTECH), Ilesha in Osun State, Adewale Oluwaseun was on Tuesday, arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the State capital, for allegedly beating his half sister to stupor.

Oluwaseun, who claimed to be a 2015 ND graduate of OSCOTECH, was arraigned before the court on a two-count charge of assault, life threatening.

Prosecutor Sunday Ajayi told the court that the accused on the 10th of October, 2017 at No 2, Iludun Area in Osogbo, threatened to kill one Sukurat Akeem who is his half sister, with a stick.

He added that the accused on the aforementioned place and date hit Sukurat with stick on her back which caused landed the lady to coma.

Ajayi argued that the offences contravened sections 86(1), 355 of the Criminal Code Cap 77, Laws of the Federation as applicable in Osun State.

The accused however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge leveled against him and his Counsel, Barrister Raji Abiodun, urged the court to admit him to bail in the most liberal terms.

While delivering his verdict, Magistrate Ashiru Ayeni granted Oluwaseun the bail of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till November 21, for hearing.