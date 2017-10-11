Restoration Of The Igbos (hebrews) To Their Prophetic Purpose: A Word For Ebos (hebrews) (part 1).

My people I have these words of encouragement for you which I also had from the LORD. These messages came intermittently over period of days. One was a warning, while one was words of encouragement. I will go with the warning first.

Before that, I will like to express that our God is a double-edged sword. He is both a compassionate God, abounding in mercy and lovingkindness, yet; He is God of vengeance that will not acquit the guilty.If you abide to His will, He will abundantly bless, keep and fulfil His covenant promises to you; if you rebel, He will devour you with sword, famine, enslavement and finally, with unquenchable fire because He is a consuming fire:

If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land: But if ye refuse and rebel, ye shall be devoured with the sword: for the mouth of the LORD hath spoken it (Isaiah 1:19-20 (KJV).

The only way out of His punishment is to identify the way He made for our escape, and enter His ark of salvation so that it may be well with us and our children, our cities, nation and our generation.

We need to reconnect ourselves to the covenant of God with us through our fathers: Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. It is an everlasting covenant of mercy, forgiveness and establishment in our Promised Land which He promised our fathers. In His agenda for Ebos(Hebrews), we are the lightbeares to other nations of the world. We are His firstborn, descended from the Levitical Priesthood, to host His glory on Earth and through us He will rule all the nation of the world. God’s Glory will cover the entire earth through us. I want you to understand that I am one of you, but not in the sense you might think, I am one of you as His representative among you assigned for a definite purpose.

The following message was given to me twice on Sunday 8th of October, from the book of Jeremiah 26 concerning- Igbos. I am sharing the message with insights from the scriptures.

I read in between lines of Jeremiah 26 until I gotthe summary of the entire message:

Therefore, now amend your ways and your doings, and obey the voice of the LORD your God; and the LORD will repent him of the evil that he hath pronounced against you (Jeremiah 26:13)

While pondering over this message especially the verse 4 of this chapter, I got more understanding than I perceived earlier. Let’s look at it:

And thou shalt say unto them, Thussaith the LORD; If ye will not hearken to me, to walk in my law, which I have set before you, To hearken to the words of my servants the prophets, whom I sent unto you, both rising up early, and sending them, but ye have not hearkened; Then will I make this house like Shiloh, and will make this city a curse to all the nations of the earth (Jeremiah 26:4-6 (KJV)

What the LORD is saying here is that, He has prepared everything ready for Igbo people to take the center stage. The Temple is already in place as well as everything ready for the re-establishment of the House of Israel and Judah, as one nation, with His Temple in their midst; but if we keep looking and moving into a different direction rather than following His plan for us; to reconnect to His covenant plan for us as a covenant nation, His firstborn; then things will get worse for Igbo people, than it is now.

Our people are making many mistakes. One of the major mistakes is that they hewed for themselves a cistern that can hold no water. What I mean here is that you are giving yourself a different identity which God did not give to you. Whatever name you bear is very important. The name you bear will determine what comes upon you. The name you have been imposing upon yourselves is not the name God gave you. You are the House of Israel, the Hebrews (Ebos), not Biafrans. Even if you claim that Biafra means Ephraim, yet, it does not have anything to do with God’s covenant plan with the House of Israel. You will understand what I am saying. In God’s agenda, Israel shall be established asa nation again, under a new covenant, different from the one He made with our fathers on Mount Sinai, in the wilderness.

Behold, the days come, saith the LORD, that I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel, and with the house of Judah: Not according to the covenant that I made with their fathers in the day that I took them by the hand to bring them out of the land of Egypt; which my covenant they brake, although I was an husband unto them, saith the LORD: But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, saith the LORD, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people. And they shall teach no more every man his neighbour, and every man his brother, saying, Know the LORD: for they shall all know me, from the least of them unto the greatest of them, saith the LORD: for I will forgive their iniquity, and I will remember their sin no more (Jeremiah 31:31-34 (KJV)

This New Covenant which was fulfilled in Christ, is the only ground to be established again as a holy nation. On this covenant, Christ has become our righteousness through the sacrifice of His life for us. By washing our sins from our hearts, He now writes His laws in our hearts, and no more on the tablets of stones as in the laws of Moses; and through the Holy Spirit, He leads and guides us into all truths. So, we are becoming a nation again through the Lord Jesus Christ. That is why Biafra is not His agenda because it does not pass through God’s Veil, the Cross. It is not a nation that is redeemed by the Blood of Jesus Christ. Though the Gentile Church has the same privilege as the Messianic Jews, for they are redeemed by the Blood of Jesus Christ, but God’s original agenda for Israel still stands. They are emerging again as a nation,though through fire, for the restoration of God’s original purpose for mankind, and for the rebuilding of the Garden of Eden on Earth. Those people in the Palestine land therefore, are not the true Hebrews for they are Europeans, who assumed our prophetic identity.

In God’s original plan, He entered a covenant with an oath that His people shall emerge again as a nation, His Priestly nation.

Considerest thou not what this people have spoken, saying, The two families which the LORD hath chosen, he hath even cast them off? thus they have despised my people, that they should be no more a nation before them. Thus saith the LORD; If my covenant be not with day and night, and if I have not appointed the ordinances of heaven and earth; Then will I cast away the seed of Jacob, and David my

servant, so that I will not take any of his seed to be rulers over the seed of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob: for I will cause their captivity to return, and have mercy on them (Jeremiah 33:24-26 (KJV)

The hand of the LORD was upon me, and carried me out in the spirit of the LORD, and set me down in the midst of the valley which was full of bones, And caused me to pass by them round about: and, behold, there were very many in the open valley; and, lo, they were very dry. And he said unto me, Son of man, can these bones live? And I answered, O Lord GOD, thou knowest. Again, he said unto me, Prophesy upon these bones, and say unto them, O ye dry bones, hear the word of the LORD. Thussaith the Lord GOD unto these bones; Behold, I will cause breath to enter into you, and ye shall live: … So I prophesied as he commanded me, and the breath came into them, and they lived, and stood up upon their feet, an exceeding great army. Then he said unto me, Son of man, these bones are the whole house of Israel: behold, they say, Our bones are dried, and our hope is lost: we are cut off for our parts. Therefore, prophesy and say unto them, Thussaith the Lord GOD; Behold, O my people, I will open your graves, and cause you to come up out of your graves, and bring you into the land of Israel. And ye shall know that I am the LORD, when I have opened your graves, O my people, and brought you up out of your graves, And shall put my spirit in you, and ye shall live, and I shall place you in your own land: then shall ye know that I the LORD have spoken it, and performed it, saith the LORD (Ezekiel 37:1-5, 10-14 (KJV)

The word of the LORD came again unto me, saying, Moreover, thou son of man, take thee one stick, and write upon it, For Judah, and for the children of Israel his companions: then take another stick, and write upon it, For Joseph, the stick of Ephraim, and for all the house of Israel his companions: And join them one to another into one stick; and they shall become one in thine hand. And when the children of thy people shall speak unto thee, saying, Wilt thou not shew us what thou meanest by these? Say unto them, Thussaith the Lord GOD; Behold, I will take the stick of Joseph, which is in the hand of Ephraim, and the tribes of Israel his fellows, and will put them with him, even with the stick of Judah, and make them one stick, and they shall be one in mine hand (Ezekiel 37:15-19 (KJV)

The restoration of the House of Israel and Judah as one nation, is God’s prophetic agenda for the Igbos (the Hebrews). He will also rebuild the Tabernacle of David and the Levitical priesthood.

God scattered both the House of Israel and Judah across the Globe because of their idolatrous lifestyle. Yet, because of His everlasting covenant with Abraham, Isaac and Jacob; because of His Holy name and compassion for His people, He promised to re-gather and establish them again as a nation as in former times. Through them, He will rebuild the former desolations and old wastes, and rebuild His Temple among them so that they will host His Glory as in former times as David hosted His glory in Jerusalem. In this restoration, as I emphasized in my past write ups, only one third of the entire nation shall be saved and brought into His Messianic Kingdom; two third shall be cut off and perish. The one third that shall make it shall go through tribulation and pass through the fire and the rod of His covenant before they enter His Holy Mountain, for the law of the Mountain is “Most Holy”.

Let us therefore, amend our ways, and throw down our idols: Ahiajoku(Lucifer/Satan) worship,Enyi (Baal) worship, Amadioha(Thunder) worship, and all those deities you call small gods through which you connect with ChukwuAbiama. The LORD Jesus is the only Way to God. It is only through His Blood that we can obtain anything from the Lord or be established, and enjoy our covenant blessings. I have spoken extensively on this on the article: Why God Will Not Establish Biafra:

https://www.thenigerianvoice.com/news/242772/why-god-will-not-establish-biafra.html

I understand that many “Prophets” have been telling the Igbo people that Biafra is God’s agenda for them; if it be so, then God’s prophetic agenda for the entire creation is all lie. If God establishes Biafra, then He has destroyed His agenda for humanity to establish the throne of David through the Lord Jesus Christ, or the Millennial reign of Christ on Earth. As I pointed out above, the people that are into the movement are into the Judaism that denies Christ. I will not go back into that for I have already discussed it on the above article.By God’s grace, I might write one more article whereby we examine the Presence of Jesus Christ from the beginning of the Bible to the end, to see that there is no way without Jesus on Earth and in our lives. He has existed from the beginning of Creation and till the end of all things, and forever He is the King of Kings and the Lord of lords. He is the Maker of all things and in Him all things consist. He shall reign forever and His Kingdom shall never end. He is our peace(Isaiah 9:6-7).

THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE SIEGE IN IGBOLAND (HEBREW LAND)

When we look at the pattern of God’s dealings with the House of Israel, we see that they always come under siege when they walk contrary to God. Check out series of events in the book of Judges. In Judges 6, they were under the siege of the Medianites, the Amalekites and the neighboring nations who were coming upon the harvests of the people of Israel in great numbers, more than the swarm of locusts, with their beasts(like Fulani Herdsmen). They were destroying the people’s harvests every time they planted and groomed their crops. The people depended on agriculture for sustenance, but these adversaries would not let them reap their harvests.They laid siege, or camped against the people of Israel. These caused great famine and distress upon the people of Israel as these people would not let them reap what they sowed. Besides, the siege was so bad that the people hid in caves and dens, trying to survive. But after seven years of this siege and distresses whereby, they cried unto the LORD God, He heard them and sent them Gideon and the armies He sent him to raise for the destruction of those multitudes of enemies with their beasts. Fighting under the banner of God, Gideon and his armies routed these multitudes and their beasts: pursuing and killing them until they were all destroyed with their Kings. The people of Israel thus, enjoyed forty-years of peace. The battle is always the Lord’s when we follow His instructions for our deliverance.

Also, check out King Nebuchadnezzar’s siege of Jerusalem after extensive warnings from the Lord through Jeremiah to His people to amend their ways, but they refused. Their Temple was plundered and burnt down; their women and children, ravished, killed and with their sons, women, men, and children they carried into captivity in Babylon.

There was also Titus of Rome’ siege in 70AD,when the people rejected Jesus Christ as their Prince of peace and again, as in the former siege, their second Temple was burnt down and their sons, daughters, women were ravished, the people killed, and those who escaped further scattered, while some were sold as slaves back to Egypt

Now, Igbo (Hebrew) people have come under siege again through Nigerian armies, Fulani herdsmen and whatever things that are happening there. God knows all that is happening, and is asking us to amend our ways, forsake the cistern we have hewn for ourselves and return to Him so THAT THE ENTIRE CREATION WILL EXPERIENCE PEACE. WITHOUT THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE NATION OF ISRAEL (EBOS), THE ENTIRE WORLD IS IN A SINKING SHIP. HAVE YOU SEEN THAT? Therefore, my people let us return to God with weeping, crying and ask Him to forgive us and let Him cleanse us from all our filthiness and fulfil His covenant for us.

For the LORD will not cast off his people, neither will he forsake his inheritance (Psalm 94:14 (KJV)

Please stop these agitations, and embrace God’s way of salvation. Jesus is the only way to our freedom. Our battles belong to God. There is so much glory in our future. He said :If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land (2 Chronicles 7:14 (KJV)

God made this promise to King Solomon, on behalf of Israel,during his dedication of the first Temple which he built for the Lord. In that prayer, he said to God:

And if thy people Israel be put to the worse before the enemy, because they have sinned against thee; and shall return and confess thy name, and pray and make supplication before thee in this house; Then hear thou from the heavens, and forgive the sin of thy people Israel, and bring them again unto the land which thou gavest to them and to their fathers… If there be dearth in the land, if there be pestilence, if there be blasting, or mildew, locusts, or caterpillers; if their enemies besiege them in the cities of their land; whatsoever sore or whatsoever sickness there be: Then what prayer or what supplication soever shall be made of any man, or of all thy people Israel, when every one shall know his own sore and his own grief, and shall spread forth his hands in this house: Then hear thou from heaven thy dwelling place, and forgive, and render unto every man according unto all his ways, whose heart thou knowest; (for thou only knowest the hearts of the children of men:) That they may fear thee, to walk in thy ways, so long as they live in the land whichwhich thou gavest unto our fathers… If they sin against thee, (for there is no man which sinneth not,) and thou be angry with them, and deliver them over before their enemies, and they carry them away captives unto a land far off or near; Yet if they bethink themselves in the land whither they are carried captive, and turn and pray unto thee in the land of their captivity, saying, We have sinned, we have done amiss, and have dealt wickedly; If they return to thee with all their heart and with all their soul in the land of their captivity, whither they have carried them captives, and pray toward their land, which thou gavest unto their fathers, and toward the city which thou hast chosen, and toward the house which I have built for thy name: Then hear thou from the heavens, even from thy dwelling place, their prayer and their supplications, and maintain their cause, and forgive thy people which have sinned against thee ((2 Chronicles 6:24-25, 28-31, 36-39(KJV)

My people, I have talked to you as in a Round-The-Table Conference. Let us heed the Lord’s warning lest the worst happen besides the siege and all that are already happening. Siege always causes famine, starvation, deaths and all kinds of evil. God promised to hear, restore and heal our land if we return to Him, repent and connect to Him on the covenant plan. Jesus is forever the Lord.

For more information on God’s covenant plans and Millennium reign of Christ, you can get my books on these series especially, The Messianic Temple book. You will get detailed information on God’s prophetic agenda for mankind, for Israel and the restoration of the Garden of Eden on Earth.

https://www.amazon.com/Messianic-Temple-There-Ezekiels-Vision/dp/1519656904/ref=sr_1_8?ie=UTF8&qid=1507700853&sr=8-8&keywords=the+messianic+temple

בָּרוּךְ אַתָּה ה' אֱ-לֹהֵינוּ , מֶלֶךְ הָעוֹלָם

Barukhata Adonai Eloheinu, melekhha`olam

Blessed are you, Lord our God, King of the universe,

His Priestly Bride:

Archbishop Gloria Grace

www.messianictemple.net

[email protected]