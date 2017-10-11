Wealth from Mental Health

World Mental Health Day is observed on the 10th of October every year, with the overall aim to raise awareness of mental health issues and to encourage efforts in support of better mental health. The theme of World Mental Health Day 2017 is:

Mental Health in the Workplace.

Promoting good mental health in the workplace is one of the most important things an employer can do to improve their organisation and boost their business. We spent a large proportion of our adult lives at work, and the way we feel, think and act impacts on our productivity, our communication and on our ability to maintain safety at the workplace. A negative work environment can lead to physical and mental ill health, harmful use of substances and/or alcohol, and lost productivity. A recent WHO led study estimated thatdepression and anxiety disorders alone cost the global economy US$ 1 trillion each year in lost productivity. Yet for every USD $1 put into scaled up treatment for common mental illnesses, there is a return of USD $4 in improved health and productivity.

To find out about ways in which you can promote good mental health in your workplace, contact:

Dr Ukwuori-Gisela Kalu

Consultant Clinical Psychologist

www.drkalu.com.ng

[email protected]