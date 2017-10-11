Nigerian Navy begins recruitment of graduates

The Nigerian Navy is now recruiting graduatesunder the Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 25.

Acting Director of Information, Navy Captain Suleman Dahun announced the development in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him, “The guidelines for the enlistment can be accessed on the Nigerian Navy Enlistment Portal www.joinnigeriannavy.com which will be opened on 11 October 2017 for interested candidates to apply online.

“Interested applicants, who must be Nigerians by birth, should possess a minimum of Second Class Upper Division for first degree holders and Upper Credit for HND holders. Male applicants must not be less than 1.68 metres tall while female applicants must not be less than 1.65 metres in height. Applicants should be between 22 and 28 years by 31 January 2018, except for Imams and Chaplains who should not exceed 30 years by 31 January 2017.”