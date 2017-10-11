Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

PHOTOS: Kachikwu & Baru - The More You Look.....the less......

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu met and hugged at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in Abuja on Tuesday.

This is coming exactly a week after a petition, which Kachikwu wrote against Baru and sent to President Muhammadu Buhari, was made public.

The petition and Baru’s response published on Monday have been generating reactions.

Below are pictures from the summit:
All Photos Courtesy of: Ships&Ports















