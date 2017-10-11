Imo Deputy Governor Salutes Super Eagles On Victory

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for pecking down Chipolopolo of Zambia in a tension-soaked world cup qualifying cracker last weekend.

Responding to questions from newsmen, yesterday at Owerri West local government of Imo State shortly after he performed the kick-off for Owerri west Unity Cup sponsored by Azuatalam Better Life Foundation, Prince Madumere described Eagles one goal to nil defeat against their Zambian counterpart as resounding having launched Nigeria to participate in 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Prince Madumere said the importance of Eagles will also have impacted on the unity of Nigeria, saying that sports will continue to play a vital role in the unity of the country.

He therefore called on all well-meaning Nigerians to invest in sports at the grassroots since its value chain is huge. He averred that beyond taking sports as a career line, it also helps to shield the youth from engaging in crime and other social vices.

He wondered why some sections of Nigeria have turned their eyes away from the gains in Nigeria’s diversity. His words: “With all the brouhaha in the polity, yet when it comes to the game of football, we tend to forget all ethnic, tribal and sectional sentiments.”

He therefore called on Nigerian leaders to see the game of football as a workable model in Nigerian project, which he said is possible if only Nigerians can be more patriotic, selfless and impartial.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media

The Deputy Governor of Imo State Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere being introduced to the players of various participating Communities at the kick off Owerri West LGA Unity Cup by Mr. Jasper Azuatalam with Hon. member of Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Victor Onyewuchi also trailing along.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere set to perform kick-off for Owerri West LGA Unity Cup sponsored by Azuatalam Better Life Foundation yesterday at Orogwe Community Secondary school, Orogwe, Owerri West LGA of Imo State as Mr. Jasper Azuatalam, Executive Director, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and the Zonal Chairman of APC, Hon. Chris Ogoma with little Azuatalam watch in excitement.