70-year-old man stoned to death in Kano

A Senior Magistrates' Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday remanded five men in prison over alleged kidnap and stoning 70-year-old Usman Danbuba to death.

The accused were Wada Mohammed, 30, Ya'u Muhammad, 22, Musa Inusa, 35, Sale Buba, 27, and Sule Garba, 45.

They are facing a five-count charge of criminal conspiracy, hostage taking, armed robbery, culpable homicide and being in possession of firearms

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Danbuba was kidnapped on May 18 in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano.

The Senior Magistrate, Aminu Fagge, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison and adjourned the case until Oct. 23 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Yusuf Sale, had told the court that the accused, including one Iliyasu Moshede, now at large, attacked the victim with an AK 47 rifle, cutlasses and knives at home on May 18.

According to the prosecutor, the accused kidnapped and robbed the victim of N85, 000 and a motorcycle.

“After kidnapping the victim, the accused took him to their hideout at Shetu Hills in Falgore Forest in Kano and demanded N5 million ransom from his family,” the prosecutor said.

He added that when the family could not provide the money, the defendants stoned Danbuba to death on May 22.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 97, 17, 15 of Terrorism Prevention Act 2013 and the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act Cap 221 of the Penal Code.

NAN

