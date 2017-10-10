2019: Emerhor, Ochei, Odolo, Ojougboh Team Together

Ahead of the 2019 general election in Delta State, political bigwigs in the All Progressives Congress (APC), have agreed to form a formidable force that would wrestle power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state.

This is even as a leader of the party in the state, Chief Hyacinth Enuha and the Consolidated Dynamic APC (CDA), a pressure group, hosted some leaders of APC in a unity meeting at his country home, Ogwashi Uku, Aniocha South local government area of the state on Sunday 8th October, 2017.

In a press release signed by Chief Enuha and made available to journalists in Asaba, the state of the party and issues of forming a greater working bond between leaders of the party were among burning issues discussed.

The APC 2015 Governorship candidate who doubles as the leader of the Mainstream Delta APC (MDA), Olorogun O'tega Emerhor, the former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), Rt Hon Victor Ochei, the former Chairman of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Chief Adolo Okotie Eboh and former Deputy National Chairman of PDP and onetime South-south Vice Chairman, who recently led the faction and half of PDP in Delta State to APC, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, were among those who attended the meeting .

According to the release, “the meeting agreed to call a unity general meeting of MDA, CDA, supporters of Hon Ochei, Chief Adolo and the former Sheriff PDP on October 21st 2017 to be hosted by Olorogun O'tega Emerhor, in a bid to unite the followers”.

“Those present agreed to form a working alliance for greater unity of the party and to keep the alliance open for those not present to join in future. The meeting agreed that total unity of the party leaders presents the best opportunity for the party to take government in 2019 and as such pledged to work towards it. The meeting also resolved to continue to support and enhance the capacity of the State Exco ably led by Prophet Jones Ode Erhue in the fight to rescue Delta State from the PDP”, the release stressed.

Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, leader, Light of APC, a pressure group in the party and the member representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly (NASS), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, which according to the release were invited could not attend the meeting.