Maryam Babagida Gets Recognition 8 Years After

The wife of former head of state, late Dr Mrs Maryam Ndidi Babagida’s legacies would be brought to limelight by her kinsmen eight years after since her death in December 27, 2009.

This was inform by the impact she created on the lives of women while she lived as the wife to former head of state, Ibrahim Bademosi Babagida, through her “Better Life Program for Rural Women”, a pet programme she unveiled in 1987.

The eldest brother of the late Icon, Nigeria’s former Concurrently Accredited Envoy to Romania and Bulgaria between 1991 and 1999, Ambassador Dr Leonard Ezenweani Okogwu, said the late Mrs Maryam Babagida “empowered Nigerian women, brought succor to them and by extension, enhanced the economic and social life of Nigerian families”.

Ambassador Ezenweani stated this Tuesday while briefing the press on the Inauguration of Maryam Ndidi Babagida Annual Memorial Lectures scheduled for November 4, 2017, with the theme: “The Nigerian Woman, Before, During and After the Better Life Program for Rural Women”.

According to the former Ambassador, over 3, 000 cottage industries were recorded in the nooks and crannies of the country, “the office of the first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was brought to light by Maryam and if today it attracts attention and compels admiration, it was because she brought her vision, devotion and dedication to awaken the post”.

He lamented that the ministries and Commission of Women Affairs in the administration of the states have been taken for granted as they owe their existence to Maryam’s vision in her service to mankind, “she died alas, so soon for her to witness these achievements blossom and be sustained”, he bemoaned.

The former Ambassador disclosed that Nigerians appears to remember the icon whose good works appear to be receding with the ever retreating horizon, “this is very unfair”.

“it is to arrest this trend that it was conceived, after due consultations, to set-up an initiative called “Maryam Ndidi Babagida Annual Memorial Lecture Initiative” which would hold annually to remember her life and times of joys and pains serving Nigerian women and mankind in general.

Okogwu, who doubles as the Board of Trustees, hinted that dignitaries, who believed in her course and vision despite the constraints in the present times, have been invited to the lecture just as he noted that Dr Fati E. Ibrahim, whose experience in gender politics and culture, would be the guest speaker.