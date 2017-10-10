Delta North Senator’s Alleged Supporters Invades House, Cart Away Valuables

For allegedly not empowering members of his constituent, unidentified assailants alleged to be loyalists of the Senator representing Delta North in the National Assembly (NASS), Peter Nwoaboshi, have invaded his home in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

It was gathered that the suspects who were alleged been used and dumped by the senator were allegedly suffering from starvation burgled Nwoaboshi’s residence and allegedly stole dollars and jewelries valued at millions of naira.

The hoodlum, it was gathered, invaded the senator’s house at the early hours of Monday and allegedly carted away unspecified amount of dollar and naira notes running into millions.

It was also gathered that the gunmen stole laptops, expensive clothes, Jewelries and other valuables worth millions of naira just as sources revealed that most of the stolen items belong to the wife of the senator.

The sources further disclosed that the operation lasted for about an hour while the police and other security personnel on guard at the senator’s house along Olaruwanju close, near Interbua, Asaba, were nowhere to be found.

It was learnt however that the wife of the senator who was forced to wake up while the hoodlums were looting, secretly contacted neighbors who in turn shut sporadically into the air to scare away the “Bad Boys”.

Meanwhile, the police said it has arrested three police officers and a driver attached to the senator representing Delta North, senator Peter Nwobuoshi in connection with the alleged burgle of his Asaba residence by unknown gunmen.

When contacted, the police public relations officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the report said the police are investigating the matter to ascertain how the gunmen gain access into the house unchallenged.

According to Aniamaka, the GRA police division had taken up the matter immediately it was reported, while the police who were posted to the place but were not on duty post would also face the music.