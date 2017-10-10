Islam, Christianity damage Yoruba values, says Alaafin

Yoruba values and heritage are being eroded by Islam and Christianity, prominent Yoruba King, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, has said.

The Oba whose throne had existed before the two prominent religions in Yorubaland regretted that both Islam and Christianity pose a threat to God-given civilization of the Yoruba people. He said the two religions were imported to the country and do not in any way indicate they were superior to Yoruba religion. His comments were monitored by Irohinoodua.

Oba Adeyemi spoke at the international conference on Yorubaland and politics since the 19th Century and beyond, held at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State. It was organized in honour of historian, the late Prof. Joseph Atanda. The Oba also cautioned against using religion to divide the harmony of the Yoruba nation warning that the Yoruba people are historically guided by their agelong values and culture which decide their actions and inactions.

Oba Adeyemi said the two religions damage some aspects of Yoruba culture and traditions which he said has resulted to serious consequences on the future of Yoruba indigenous knowledge. He said the two religions negatively affect some Yoruba values which have assaulted the people leading to the extinction of family life, pattern of social relations, family names and praise names.

He said, “Yoruba land is at a critical juncture today more than ever before. The assault on our culture has assumed frightening dimensions, coming from the received religions of Islam and Christianity, especially their puritanical and pentecostal trends.

“Family life, nature and pattern of social relations, indigenous social welfarism, family names and praise names, values and traditions have almost been completely destroyed by their portrayal as evil, satanic or demonic.

“It is no longer that they represent inferior civilisation as was the case when the religions just came but that they are evil, demonic and satanic in all areas.”

The monarch, however, urged all stakeholders in Yoruba land to revive the dying culture and tradition for the sake of the present and the coming generations.