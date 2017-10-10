Obasanjo, Ooni, others to launch Osun-Cultural Premiere on Thursday

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is billed to preside over the Premiere of a socio-cultural production entitled OSUNFUNKE, holding on October 12, 2017 at the Aurora Events Centre, Osogbo.

The premiere which is basically an epic on the tourism potentials in Osun State and its people is billed to draw the high and the mighty in the arts, culture, and tourism world including the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Yoruba cultural icons such as Otunba Segun Runsewe, Mr. Folorunso Folarin-Coker among others will be led to the occasion by the two leading monarchs in the nation, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola would be the Chief host while the renown female Yoruba traditional drum ambassador, Aralola Olumuyiwa who packaged the production will be the host.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the State, Mr Adelani Baderinwa urged all lovers of tourism and culture to attend the event which kicks off at 10 a.m and see the foundation been laid for the prosperity of Osun through tourism and culture, as well as other efforts geared towards self-sustainability.

According to Baderinwa, all props and structures are being put in place by the administration of Aregbesola to ensure that there is life more abundant for everybody in the shortest possible time and it is certain that at fruition, the people will heave a sigh of relief and be happy for worthy sacrifice of today.

The commissioner said the massive investment in infrastructure by the Aregbesola administration is meant to compliment all the policies that will ensure commercial growth and business development and ultimately well-being of the people.