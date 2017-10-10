FG Names Sumaila, Sole Administrator Ajaokuta Steel Complex

Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

Press Release | 10 October 2017 15:18 CET

By Yinka Oyebode

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has announced the appointment of Engr. Abdul-Akaba Sumaila, as the Acting Sole Administrator of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

Sumaila replaces Mr Joseph Isah, who retired from the civil service last month, having attained the mandatory 35 years in service.

A trained engineer and project manager, Sumaila is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. He was until his appointment, a Senior Advisor, Government Relations with Shell Petroleum Development Company.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, from the University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Business School Netherlands (BSN).

The appointment takes immediate effect.
Signed:
Olayinka Oyebode
Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development.


