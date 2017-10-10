NACCIMA BUSINESS WOMEN GROUP INAUGURATED IN RIVERS STATE

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA Business Women Group NAWORG Rivers State Chapter was on Thursday 5th of October 2015 officially inaugurated in Rivers state.

The event which took place at the main auditorium of the Ministry of Justice, Rivers state Secretariat Complex, attracted key business women and highly esteemed personalities from far and wide.

In his remark the President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji assured the group of PHCCIMA’s continued support to help achieve the association’s objective. He expressed happiness that the group has been inaugurated in the state, noting that this will help facilitate women empowerment, enterprise and development. According to him, in a couple of years from now oil will no longer be relevant because petrol and diesel engines are been phased out, stressing the need to think outside the box to encourage diversification from oil to grow other areas of our economy. He commended the women in business for their initiative, noting that in India and Bangladesh women are taking the lead in business.

In her welcome address, the Coordinator of NAWORG, Rivers state chapter Jovita Ada Iroemeh said “Today’s event is very significant, as the Rivers state chapter of NAWORG is formally inaugurated to extend the laudable activities of NAWORG in the state”.

According to her, Rivers State, NAWORG provides another opportunity for women to avail themselves with multiple strings of opportunities aimed at repositioning women of our great state and beyond and to take them to the next level. She said women have a critical role to play in the economic development of the State and Country at large, stressing that the failure to unleash women’s potentials is one of the greatest tragedies of our time.

“The NACCIMA Business Women Group is an organization comprising of all women entrepreneurs and business owners who are members of the national association. The Rivers state chapter of the business women group is housed and in synergy with Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, PHCCIMA in Rivers state. The Rivers state chapter in line with the parent body is poised to facilitate Rivers women participation in Commerce, Micro, Small and medium scale business enterprises. Part of our mandate is to co-ordinate the activities of women not only within the chamber movement but also women across the West African region, in partnership with government and non - governmental agencies.

Interestingly some of our core objectives includes: Facilitating women participation in commerce and governance; identifying profitable business and market opportunities for members; Seamless access to loans; Providing relevant and far reaching business information to enhance member businesses and enhancing local and international business networking.

National Chairperson of NAWORG Patricia Idiakhoa in her address said in the quest to achieve the associations’ mission and objectives as a group, they have taken proactive step to partner with relevant stakeholders such as center for International Private Enterprises (CIPE) Washington. BOI, NEXIM among others. According to her, there is nothing elitist about NAWORG, it is a forum for all business women interested in the welfare of fellow women, adding that the association does not give in to too much grammar, as such in any homogenous group local language would suffice. She clarified that NAWORG is not competing with the men folks but rather want to complement their efforts.

“In NAWORG there is a role for everyone to play, If you are successful you can mentor someone. Live a life of significance by mentoring someone. If you are less successful NAWORG is an opportunity to learn from others” she said adding that everyone wants to live a life that matters and of significance because ideas transmute to wealth if well handled.

Also Speaking the National President of NACCIMA and the global convener of NAWORG Mrs. Iyalode Alaba Lawson said she will continue to use her position as the voice of Nigerian business to champion the course of women, especially women entrepreneurs and thanked the State Chief Executive Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for being gender sensitive.

Alaba Lawson after the inauguration of the Rivers state chapter encouraged the new officers to see their inauguration as a call to duty to the women and the society at large. She expressed joy over the wonderful hospitality of Rivers women, specially appreciating the Deputy Governor of Rivers state, Dr Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo for her continuous support. According to her the time has come for women to stand and be counted in contributing to the socio-economic progress of our state and country. “Women must build the spirit of enterprise by reflecting the ideals of uprightness, boldness and focus” she said.

The Chief Judge of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra who was represented by Hon. Justice Elsie Thompson of the State Judiciary in her remark, said it is important for women to have education and also be entrepreneurs. According to her we have had enough cases of women scrambling in court for the prosperities of men, stressing that she wants a situation where men scramble for the prosperities of women.

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo in her remark expressed hope that the NACCIMA Business Women Group (NAWORG) would help Rivers Women and girls to acquire skills and loans needed to become entrepreneurs and role models in their communities.

Dr. Banigo said this initiative will open up more opportunities for women to aspire, and when more women aspire, more women will become successful; more women will become stakeholders; and more women will become pacesetters.

According to her, there will be appropriate training available for women with an opportunity to learn how to form cooperatives and be able to access loans to set up businesses because the NACCIMA BUSINESS WOMEN GROUP (NAWORG) is aimed at facilitating participation of women in Commerce and Governance. According to her ���we can secure a brighter future for the next generation of women. I congratulate all NAWORG members here present, because of you, there is hope for more women, and that means there is hope for our country, because the progress of women is the progress of the nation.”

The Deputy Governor disclosed that the Wike led Government encourages women to stand up and participate in governance and be registered at the grass root level in their wards and LGAs. “This way, women can hold positions and advocate for the rights of their fellow women. Most of the people who produce our food in the rural areas are women; majority of those who are involved in commerce in the grass root level are women. Women are indeed great and we need to help each other in the realization of our God given potentials and abilities” Dr. Banigo noted.

The event also witnessed a presentation Titled: the Importance of Using Co-operatives to Finance Business – By Director of Co-operatives, Rivers state Ministry of Commerce and Industry, George Uche Nwachukwu represented by Charles Nwabuike, and a testimonial by Ginika Okafor who said she started her business empire with a paltry N3000.

Highlights of the occasion were the decoration of the Deputy Governor as a live Matron of NACCIMA, elevation of the Rivers state NAWORG coordinator Jovita A. Iroemeh to the status of a national exco, award to PHCCIMA president Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji, recognition for sponsorship to PHCCIMA 1st deputy president Chief Nabil Saleh, the treasurer Dr. Maraizu Uche among others as well as investiture ceremony of NAWORG Rivers State Chapter.

Other esteemed dignitaries present at the event include NACCIMA National Publicity Secretary and Past President of PHCCIMA Dr. Vincent Furo, National Vice President of NACCIMA and Past President of PHCCIMA Prince Billy Harry, Chairman PHCCIMA Presidential Advisory Committee and Past President Of PHCCIMA Dr. Hyke Ochia, Chairman Agricultural/Agro Allied Services Trade Group of PHCCIMA Suv. Emmanuel Ogbonda and other valued members including PHCCIMA Director General Mr. Erasmus Chukunda