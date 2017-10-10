Mixed feelings trail discharge of Turkey thief in Osun

While 37-year old Stephen Odukuma is probably the happiest person on earth now, having narrowly escaped imprisonment, mixed feelings have however, followed his discharge.

Odukuma who is an ex-convict, had been charged to court by the Osun State Police Command for allegedly stealing a live Turkey on the 28th of July, 2017.

Odukuma who pleaded not guilty of the offence levelled against him then, had been granted bail but because he couldn't perfect his bail conditions, the accused had been in prison custody since then.

Speaking at the court today, Prosecutor Olayiwola Rasaq, while presenting the fact of the case, told the court that the accused confessed to have stolen the live Turkey from one shop in Kajola village on the 26th of July, which was a day after he was released from Ilesa prison.

Rasaq said the accused was seen with the live Turkey on the 27th of July at Oja Oba market in Osogbo, the state capital by one Inspector Gbenga Adesanmi and was charged to court when he couldn't give a satisfactory report of the bird.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ashiru Ayeni, said since the accused had been in prison custody since July, he would use the case to caution him.

He thereby acquitted and discharged the accused person, adding that the Prosecutor should sell the Turkey and deposit the money into the Government's account.

This decision was however met with mixed feelings by those present in the court, while some were happy for the accused, others were not satisfied with the ruling of the court.

A young man who spoke under anonymity told our correspondent that, "The Magistrate shouldn't have discharged the accused like that, someone who is an ex-convict and even stole the very day he was released from prison. And we are saying corruption will end in Nigeria, how will it end, when a confirmed thief is acquitted and discharged?" He asked rhetorically.