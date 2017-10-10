Man docked for phone theft in Osun State

A 20-year old man, Akinola Emmanuel was on Monday arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State over alleged phone theft.

Prosecutor Ajayi Sunday told the court that the accused burgled into the house of one Ogunleye Aderinsola at Ajegunle area in Osogbo on the 30th of September, stole one Techno W4 phone valued N45,000.

He said the offence contravened sections 390 (9) and 412 of the Criminal code cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused pleaded not guilty of the offence levelled against him and his counsel, Barrister Najite Okobe implored the court for his bail in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Olatundun Oloyade granted the accused bail of N200,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till November 9