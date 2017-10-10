Courts remands men for smoking Indian Hemp

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State on Monday, remanded two young men at the Ilesa Prison custody.

The accused persons include Olaitan Lateef aged 25 and Adeniji Surajudeen aged 39.

Prosecutor Ajayi Sunday told the court that the duo, on the 5th of October, 2017 at Asoje area in Osogbo, conducted in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by gathering at an Indian hemp joint

Sunday explained that the offence contravened section 249(D) of the Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

While the duo pleaded not guilty of the offence, their counsel, Barrister Raji Abiodun prayed the court for their bail in the most liberal terms.

Prosecutor Sunday however objected to the bail application, saying that the accused persons had threatened to deal with the police man who apprehended them when granted bail.

In her ruling, Magistrate Olatundun Oloyade ordered that the duo be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case till November 9.