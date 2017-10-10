Omo-Agege Reassures Constituent Of Democratic Dividends

The senator representing Delta Central in the National Assembly (NASS), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has reassured the Urhobo people of his determination to diligently pursue their cause in ensuring that they get their fair share of dividends of democracy.

Omo-Agege added that his desire is to see the Urhobo nation takes its pride of place as the nation’s fifth largest ethnic nationality in the comity of nations in Nigeria.

The Senator in his goodwill messages to the Urhobo People in particular and Nigerians at large, on the occasion of the country’s 57 independence anniversary, called on the Urhobos to remain steadfast in their support for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Omo-Agege, at Orogun, Ughelli North local government, Delta State recently, thanked the people of Delta Central for the confidence reposed on him through their votes during the 2015 senatorial election, which he said would spur him to do more to servicing humanity, especially his immediate constituents.

He reiterated his commitment to effective representation of the District in order to attract infrastructural projects to Urhobo land with economic empowerment for its people, stressing that his best is yet to come despite his visible influence in attracting development to Delta central.

He also promised to double his efforts to see people from Delta central appointed into juicy Federal government agencies.

The Senator who only recently embarked on a financial empowerment where he went round the eight local governments of the Delta Central to put smiles on the faces of his people to whom he doled out millions of naira to help improve beneficiaries’ businesses, also used the Independence occasion to put smiles on the faces of over 1,500 aged people drawn from Delta central.

Omo-Agege, appealed to the Urhobo people to continue to supports for President Buhari and APC-led administration, saying that the President won’t abandon them.

He also called on APC members to be open-minded and feel free to air their views, especially on issues that would grow the party in the state.

In attendance at the meeting, were APC leaders including ward Chairmen, Secretaries, Women leaders, Youth leaders and other party faithful across the Senatorial District.