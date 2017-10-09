Osun Police drag housewife to court over alleged theft

The Osun State Police Command has arraigned a 30-year old house wife, Bose Ogunkanmi before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, the state capital, over alleged theft.

Prosecutor Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the accused on the 6th of October at one Faridah market in Osogbo, stole the sum of N156,000 of one Adewumi Adewusi.

He said the offence contravened section 390(9) of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused however pleaded not guilty of the offence levelled against her and her counsel, Barrister Adeyinka Dada applied for her bail in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Olatundun Oloyade granted the accused bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till November 9.