HOPe Africa, KuliKuli FM, AgeMates Magazine & Pencil Pyramid Welcome Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) to America.

It may interest all to know, the reverse is the case as Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre joins in leading local Nigerian/African Non-Governmental Organizations into United States, in setting up its newest place of business operations in New York. CISLAC global office launch coincided with the 72nd. UN General Assembly and the International Day for Peace. The ceremony took place at Helmsley Building, New York.Its services are indifferent from offering consular and embassy services among others. The global office is set to expedite business transactions, in enabling CISLAC Global Office staffs attend urgent meetings and follow up with businesses proactively.

Very encouraging the launch was well attended by development partners, civil society organizations and media within and outside the United States. This is not limited to: His Excellency, The Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Prof. Tijani Muhhamed-Bande, and His Deputy, HE Mr. Sunday Itebode, House Committee Chair on Poverty Alleviation and member of the SDGs Committee, Hon. Muhammed Ali Wudil, Mr. Hilary Ogbonna the Africa and Middle East Coordinator of the UN SDGs, Ms. Hauwa Umar- United Nations Environment Program, New York, Dr. Ada Okika - ED UNESCO Centre for Global Education, etc.

HOPe Africa is voluntarily reaching out to NGOs: in United States, Africa and international NGOs working and interested in working Africa and willing to take part in the upcoming summit, early 2018 in New York. At the moment, CISLAC or HOPe Africa can be contacted with interest, inquiries, sponsorship, donations and presentations. Invariably, CISLAC will officially announce event program in a few weeks. To fully participate, all are welcome to keep in touch with CISLAC global office.

Apart from the usual partnership and networking cum socialization, the summit will avail stakeholders the opportunity to freely speak out their minds and enumerate needs, while CISLAC pursues a mutual working relationship with stakeholders. The summit outcomes will be addressed transparently in a timely manner. Notwithstanding, CISLAC with its regional and international successful interconnectivity with agencies, will make proper case for all.

CISLACs openness depicts: there’s enough for all, there’s love in sharing and joy in teamwork. Henceforward,it’s our responsibility to progressively spread out, reach every nooks and crannies in Africa.

