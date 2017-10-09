Former Chief of Army Staff, General Malu, dies in Egyptian hospital

Former Chief of Army Staff during President Olusegun Obasanjo, Lt Gen. Victor Malu is dead.

Malu died in the early hours of Monday at Cairo hospital in Egypt, aged 70.

His cousin Bem Adoor, who confirmed the news in a telephone interview in Makurdi, said that the late General travelled to Cairo two weeks ago for medical check up before he died.

Malu was a former commander, ECOMOG Peace Keeping force in Sierra Leone and Liberia in August 1996 to January 1998 .

He was appointed the Chief of Army Staff in May 1999 to April 2001, when he was removed by the same government.

General Malu was born in January 15, 1947 in Adoor village in Katsina Ala local government area of Benue state.

He enrolled into the Nigerian Defense Academy, Kaduna in 1967 as part of the 3rd regular course and was commissioned second Lieutenant in 1970.

Malu chaired the military tribunal that tried former Chief Gen. Oladipo Diya in 1998 over alleged coup plot against the head of state, Gen. Sanni Abacha