BRIDGE BUILDERS REPLIES BARRISTER OFUME AND HIS YDP

BEING REPLY FROM BRIDGE BUILDERS TO A PUBLICATION MADE BY BARRISTER OFUME

RE: FESTUS OFUME AND HIS YDP: HOW HONEST IS HE TO HIS FOLLOWERS?

We read with dismay how Barrister Festus Ofume and his Young Democratic Party (YDP), Delta state chapter lied against our group , _Bridge Builders_ while attempting to shift attention from some allegations levelled against him by one Delta Igoruh in a publication with the above caption.

Ordinarily, we would have ignored his infantile ways of diverting issues that need public knowledge but for the attention of the public, particularly Deltans, we wish to put the record straight.

It is unfortunate that while leaders and loyal Ika South People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members are struggling to sustain the new love and unity in the peace brought by our amiable governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, some people could still be working underneath to scuttle the peace in the party by resolving to sponsoring of lies just to achieve selfish political goals.

For record purposes, we want to state here that we are not Delta Igoruh that did the said publication neither are we part of _Delta Decides_ where the publication was posted. We wonder what could be the motive of such concocted lies aimed at misinforming the public especially Deltans.

We also wish to state clearly that the antics of sponsors of the lies reported have again failed woefully in his (Ofume’s) bid to resort to mischief-making, blackmail and feeding the public with lies just to frustrate the newly found love in the Ika South PDP family and Delta in general. We, in Ika South PDP, are focused and no amount of lies can derail us again.

The truth is that Barrister Ofume lacks respect and if we don’t know his late father, Hon. Jumbo Ofume, people would have questioned his upbringing. It is so sad that he could be talking about a man that has spent so much money for the youth of Ika South. Barr. Ofume told us that he collected money even when he is not a delegate but he (Ofume) didn’t tell us how much this man in question has been spending his personal money for the people. The man he tried to dent his image has empowered people of Ika South since 1999. His kindness is not in doubt all over the local government.

How much is delegate money compared to what he has been spending for people? We must give respect to whom it is due. The truth is that people love him because of his character and personality unlike a young Barr. Ofume that is a houseboy to a ‘big’ man in Abuja. This man he tried to insult is a tested man that has been financing PDP since 1999.

We are again calling on leaders and members of our great party particularly in Ika South and Delta State in general to disregard those wicked lies and join hands with our party leaders in preaching the gospel of prosperity which is one of our principles so we can face other challenges ahead of the party.

Aigboje Godstime, Press Secretary

Bridge Builders, Ika south, Delta state