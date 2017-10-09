Panic in Port Harcourt as gunmen kill 10

Unidentified gunmen killed 10 people in Port Har Court in the early hours of Monday (October 9, 2017).

Reports indicate that a group of gunmen stormed Mgbosimiri, Agip axis of Port Harcourt at about 4 am, spreading panic in the community.

It was not clear what the motive of the attack was.

The Punch reports that a couple died of gunshot injuries during the raid.

Nnamdi Omoni, the state police public relations officers who confirmed the incident said details about the killings were still sketchy.