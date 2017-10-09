Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

Panic in Port Harcourt as gunmen kill 10

By The Rainbow

Unidentified gunmen killed 10 people in Port Har Court in the early hours of Monday (October 9, 2017).

Reports indicate that a  group of gunmen stormed Mgbosimiri, Agip axis of Port Harcourt at about 4 am, spreading  panic in the community.

It was not clear what the motive of the attack was.

The Punch reports that  a couple died of gunshot injuries during the raid.

Nnamdi Omoni, the state police public relations officers who confirmed the incident said details about the killings were still sketchy.


