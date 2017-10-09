Rustication Rumours Unfounded - Unilag Management

The Management of University of Lagos has debunked the rumours making round in the social media of a 400 level student that was rusticated. It was further confirmed that the story of a student dancing with late Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A. B. Sofoluwe's statue is also unfounded.

In a release signed by Mr. Adebule Toyin ' Deputy Registrar ,Information Unit of the institution however encourages students to be of good conduct at all times