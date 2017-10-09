NGO Advocates For Girl-Child Right

Ladies Circle International (LCI), a Non-Governmental Organization focussed on promoting and equipping the Girl Child, has called for the implementation of the Girl Child Right by the government.

The founder of the group, Ayo Bello made the call on Saturday at the 2nd edition of the annual quiz debate, "Quiz and Spelling Bee Competition" which was organised to commemorate the International Day of the Girl-Child.

Bello said government at various levels should work on equipping the Girl Child with qualitative education and also implementing the Girl Child Right policy.

Bello explained that equipping the Girl Child doesn't have to be only in terms of basic education but also in other forms of empowerment.

"Ladies Circle International is a global organization which focuses on women and youth empowerment. It helps the Girl Child understand her worth and also help her in maximising her potentials."

The 2017 quiz competition which was organised by LCI was graced by different primary and secondary schools in Ile Ife, Osun State.

At the end of the competition, Okunlola Titilore from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) secondary school came first in the secondary debate while Moyinoluwa Aeron from Sunshine Primary school got the first position in the primary level debate.

Some Prominent Nigerians were equally honoured with awards of Excellence after the competition, among is the Osun State Correspondent of The Nation Newspapers, Mr Soji Adeniyi, awarded with the outstanding Journalist of year.

One of the judges at the event, Mrs Abimbola Bello, a presenter and newscaster with Lagos State Television, LTV, urged families and government to create an enabling environment for the Girl-Child and should not treat her less because of her gender.