Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 9 October 2017 14:11 CET

Ariana Grande shows off her new grey (not silver!) hair on Instagram

By The Rainbow

Click for Full Image Size

On Saturday, Ariana Grande showed off her newly dyed grey hair on Instagram, clarifying that even though it looked like a purple-tinged silver in the photo, it was actually grey. “Btw (it's grey),” she captioned the photo, which she put a heart-filled filter on.

Earlier that day, the Dangerous Woman singer , 24, shared a picture of her friends — and boyfriend Mac Miller — hanging out at night which also showed off her new color.

While Grande's known for her signature brunette locks, this wouldn't be the first time she's switched things up in the follicle department.


General News

"If peace priveil in the world, then all these ashes to ashes would be limited"
By: Asamoah

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists