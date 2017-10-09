Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 9 October 2017 13:29 CET

Thousands of policemen, officers protest non-payment of salaries

By The Rainbow

Click for Full Image Size

Nigerian Police personnel in Kaduna, North West Nigeria, on Monday carried out a peaceful protest against non-payment of August and September salaries.

The protesters, cutting across rank and file and officers of the command numbering over 2,000, protested in front of the Salaries Office inside the State Police Command Headquarters.

Cyril Abeh, State Commissioner of Police, said the delay in payment is from the IPPS Office and not the fault of the police. He appealed for restraint.

“They are police officers operating under the law; if they misbehave, we will deal with them according to the law. This is mutiny. I am in the field attending to a very important security matter, but will be on my way back to headquarters to address them now,” he said.

Some of the protesting officers accused Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, of refusing to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to know the exact situation regarding the non-payment of their salaries.

“She already lied to Mr. President that all is well. How can you fight corruption and you don't pay police their two months salaries,” an officer bellowed.

Our reporter reliably gathered that eight Police Commands, namely Kaduna, Kebbi Gombe, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Imo and Ogun, are owed August and September salaries.

Credit: News Express


General News

You are what you are untill you change from what you are
By: Reginald Solomon Gra

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists