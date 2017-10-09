Nnamdi Kanu’s Home Army Raided Again

The military on Sunday raided the home of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to Prince Emmanuel Kanu, younger brother of the IPOB leader, the soldiers said they were searching for “technical items”.

This may not be unconnected with a tip contained in The Nigerian Voice publication last week where it was hinted that Nnamdi Kanu "wired" his father's compound with hitec micro video recorder devices that caught the invassion of 14th September in graphic details. https://www.thenigerianvoice.com/news/258156/nnamdi-kanus-death-nwodo-buhari-se-govs-orji-uzor-kalu.html The video is believed to be IPOB's "joker" which will tumble tables when it is made public. Aparantely, the IPOB high Command in foreign offices are said to be in possesion of the highly kept secret of the organization.

"There are strong rumours of a classified video of the army operation at Kanu's home. It is believed to be a highly kept secret of the high ranks of IPOB. The rumour further states that there are micro video cameras planted around Nnamdi Kanu's house which the military was not oblivous of. However,there strongly rumoured secret recording is alleged to be undergoing analysis by the foreign based officials of IPOB. The micro video cameras captured in graphic details, the begining and the end of the invasion. If such evidence exists we are yet to verify it as some have dismissed it as a propaganda".

Prince Emmanuel said the soldiers took away household items like television sets, generating sets, clothes, among other belongings of the royal family of Afaraukwu Ibeku in Umuahia, Abia State.

The alleged items taken are suspected to be debugged and technically investigated for micro eavesdrop devices suspected to have been planted around Nnamdi Kanu's home.

He called on the international community to urge the army to stop raiding his father’s palace and to also account for the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu. He lamented on how an Igbo Royal Palace is continually being descreated by the military; an abominable act to African tradition and cultures.

Uchenna Madu, MASSOB leader, confirmed the raid, noting that some properties were removed from the house even though no person leaves their now.

Since the last raid on the home of the IPOB leader, his whereabouts is yet to be known.