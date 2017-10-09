“Obiano has done well, he deserves a Second Term” – Bishop Onuagha

The Methodist Bishop of Diocese of Onitsha (Eastern Gateway), His Lordship Rt. Rev. Livinus Onuagha has lauded the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano for outstanding performance in office which he noted has qualified him for a second term. The Bishop Onuagha made the assertion Sunday during the diocesan "Ezinne and Eziada" Thanksgiving Service at St. Andrews Methodist Cathedral, Awada, Onitsha.

Bishop Onuagha said that the exploits of Governor Obiano in the maintenance of peace and security and the welfare workers is widely acknowledged and should be commended.

Said he:

“I am not a politician but if I am asked, I will say that he has done very well. He changed Upper Iweka and made it secure, he pays workers’ salaries promptly and has transformed agriculture in the state. Anambra is a state blessed with professionals in different fields but it seems that everyone want to contest for governor. I was at the lectures delivered by Prof Soludo, who said. “If it is not broken, why mend it.” I agree with him. I can attest that Anambra is on the right track and Obiano should be supported for continuity.”

The prelate who spoke on "Greed and Selfishness,” advised Christians to eschew such acts since they are against the law and the will of God. He commended governor Obiano and his wife Ebelechukwu for partnering the church in their quest to build a better state, and for non-discrimination against denominations. The Bishop also noted that Osodieme broke record as the First Lady of Anambra State to worship with them since the state was created, and assured him their prayers and support.

Addressing the congregation, the wife of the state governor, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme),called on religious bodies in the state to continue praying for Governor Obiano for more divine directives and vision to sustain the development of Anambra state.

Mrs. Obiano, who enlightened the congregation on the activities and achievements of the Obiano administration since inception, and the support she assured that her husband would continue to carry every religious body in the state along, irrespective of denomination or creed, for speedy actualization of its dreams and visions for the state. Osodieme also highlighted programmes and support she provides through NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE). Osodieme called on the women and youths to take advantage of the opportunities for training and empowerment by registering in her office.

The highpoints of the Service include rendition of spirit lifting songs by the choir, and decoration of Osodieme with the Women's Fellowship Regalia by the Bishop's wife, Deaconess Ezinne Comfort Onuagha.

(L-R): Wife Methodist Bishop of Diocese of Onitsha (Eastern Gateway, Deaconess Ezinne Comfort Onuagha, wife of the Anambra state governor, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), Methodist Bishop of Diocese of Onitsha (Eastern Gateway), His Lordship Rt. Rev. Livinus Onuagha during the diocesan "Ezinne and Eziada" Thanksgiving Service at St. Andrews Methodist Cathedral, Awada, Onitsha.

(L-R): Wife Methodist Bishop of Diocese of Onitsha (Eastern Gateway, Deaconess Ezinne Comfort Onuagha, decorating wife of the Anambra state governor, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), with the Women's Fellowship Regalia during the diocesan "Ezinne and Eziada" Thanksgiving Service at St. Andrews Methodist Cathedral, Awada, Onitsha.

(L-R): Cross-section of the congregation during the diocesan "Ezinne and Eziada" Thanksgiving Service at St. Andrews Methodist Cathedral, Awada, Onitsha.

(L-R): Wife Methodist Bishop of Diocese of Onitsha (Eastern Gateway, Deaconess Ezinne Comfort Onuagha, wife of the Anambra state governor, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), Methodist Bishop of Diocese of Onitsha (Eastern Gateway), His Lordship Rt. Rev. Livinus Onuagha during the diocesan "Ezinne and Eziada" Thanksgiving Service at St. Andrews Methodist Cathedral, Awada, Onitsha.