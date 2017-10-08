Over 2, 000 Unqualified Private Schools Registered By Delta Government --- NAPPS Alleges

Following the exodus failure recorded in Delta State at the primary school level especially the primary six and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), has warned the Mr Ifeanyi Okowa-led government to desist from it or have a face-off with them.

They pointed out that the existence of quack private schools largely contributed to the mass failure which the state recorded in the last primary six and BECE examinations.

The Association decried the unrestricted approvals of private schools by the state government revealing that a survey in Delta North Senatorial District of the state carried out indicated that over 2,000 approved private schools in Oshimili South and North council areas were in severe disrepair.

While the association called for caution and wondered why corrupt government officials in the education sector of the state would not do thorough findings before approving schools, threatened that standard private schools in the aforementioned council areas would stop paying tax or pay for license renewal as from 2018, if the state government fails to close down such schools.

The association's chairmen in the affected council areas, Mr Austin Onodarho and Comrade Callistus Ofonye, in a co-signed statement in the state, in Asaba, copies of which were addressed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chiedu Ebie, the Speaker of the state's House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and chairman of Education Committee and made available to newsmen said the standard of education has dropped drastically in the state.

They threatened that private school across the state would stop paying for renewal of license, beginning from next year, should the state government refuse to close down the schools.

“Delta state government should take a cue from Akwa-Ibom state which recently closed down over 700 schools in one fell swoop and threatened to prosecute the promoters if they re-open them. Where all entreaties fail, we shall not hesitate to convene another emergency meeting to mobilize members to protest against the madness in education sector.

"Besides that, no private school in the two council area will pay tax or pay for license renewal next year if the state government fails to take decisive action against their owners", the statement read.

The association maintained that by willfully granting approval to individuals to convert their dilapidating churches, sachet water companies, hotels and plazas, to schools without due process, the future of the children of the state was being mortgaged.

They urged the state government to strengthen the inspectorate department of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education for effective monitoring, even as it rejected, what he described as "Jamboree NAPPS WEEK" being proposed in the state.