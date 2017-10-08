Obiano Congratulates Super Eagles for Qualifying for World Cup

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has hailed the Super Eagles of Nigeria for emerging as the first African country to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Describing the qualification as "historic," Governor Obiano observed that the Super Eagles' performance demonstrates the infinite possibilities that Nigeria can achieve if all the component units of the federation were to work together in perfect harmony with each other.

In a statement issued by James Eze, his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Governor Obiano praised the Super Eagles for playing all their qualifying games with utmost dedication and commitment, saying that no serious national goal could be achieved without sacrifice by all the parties involved.

Governor Obiano further urged Nigerians and all lovers of sports to rally round the Russian-bound Eagles and lend them the support they need to represent the country well in the World Cup.

"This team has proven its worlth. By achieving the status of the first African team to qualify for the World Cup, the players have shown that they are ready to bring honour to Nigeria. It is now up to us all to support them and cheer them to higher achievements in the World Cup," the Governor maintained.

Observing that only a perfect team-work could have earned the Super Eagles such an impressive result, Governor Obiano said the same principle of harmonious team spirit had helped his administration to record commendable achievements in Anambra State in just three and a half years.

"We believe in the proven powers of a strong team spirit. Nothing compares to a well-coordinated team effort. That is what has helped us a lot in Anambra State. We can all see how it has helped the Super Eagles too," the governor further observed.

