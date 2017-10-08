Ekiti Teachers condemn Fayemi’s disparaging comment on Fayose’s car gifts, UK trip for teachers
Teachers in Ekiti State under the aegis of Positive Minds Club (PMC)
for Ekiti Teachers have berated former Governor of the State and
Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi for
describing the gift of brand new cars given to Headmaster General,
best teachers in Primary and Secondary schools in the State as well as
trip to London and N100 million to all the teachers as waste of public
fund.
The teachers said it was insulting that the same Fayemi, who as
governor never celebrated World Teacher’s Day and humiliated teachers
with forced competency test, could condemn Governor Fayose, for
celebrating teachers.
According to the PMC President, Comrade Ojo Patrick, “If Fayemi could
describe gifts of brand new Hyundai Xcent to the best teachers in
Primary and Secondary Schools as well as a brand new KIA Cerato to the
new Headmaster General and one week trip to London or Dubai, the
question to ask him is; what did he do for teachers when he was
governor?”
The teachers said it was on record that Fayemi used thugs to stop the
celebration of World Teacher’s Day in 2012 just because the teachers
refused to write his competency test.
The PMC said it was on record that despite being a PhD holder, Ekiti
State’s performance in National Examination Council (NECO) and West
African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) examinations
was the worst in the history of our State.
“In 2014, Ekiti State was number 28 in NECO and with the commitment of
Governor Fayose, the State came first in 2016 and 2017. Also in
WASSCE, Ekiti State’s performance, which was 25 percent in 2014, moved
to 74.86 percent in 2017.
“Yet, the same Fayemi, who killed the morale of teachers with his
competency test and demotion of teachers, is condemning Fayose for
rewarding teachers, through whose efforts and commitment our State’s
lost glory in education was restored.
“This to us is the height of Fayemi’s demonstration of hatred for our
teachers and we condemn it in its entirety,” PMC said.
While also berating Fayemi for reportedly claiming that Ekiti State’s
first position in NECO in 2016 and 2017 was mere result of high-wired
manipulation by Governor Fayose, the PMC said it was sad that a man
like Fayemi, who once ruled Ekiti State like a fiefdom could say that
teachers in the State were fraudulent just because Fayose’s government
was able to achieve in two years, what he (Fayemi) could not achieve
in four years.
