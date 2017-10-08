Ekiti Teachers condemn Fayemi’s disparaging comment on Fayose’s car gifts, UK trip for teachers

Teachers in Ekiti State under the aegis of Positive Minds Club (PMC)

for Ekiti Teachers have berated former Governor of the State and

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi for

describing the gift of brand new cars given to Headmaster General,

best teachers in Primary and Secondary schools in the State as well as

trip to London and N100 million to all the teachers as waste of public

fund.

The teachers said it was insulting that the same Fayemi, who as

governor never celebrated World Teacher’s Day and humiliated teachers

with forced competency test, could condemn Governor Fayose, for

celebrating teachers.

According to the PMC President, Comrade Ojo Patrick, “If Fayemi could

describe gifts of brand new Hyundai Xcent to the best teachers in

Primary and Secondary Schools as well as a brand new KIA Cerato to the

new Headmaster General and one week trip to London or Dubai, the

question to ask him is; what did he do for teachers when he was

governor?”

The teachers said it was on record that Fayemi used thugs to stop the

celebration of World Teacher’s Day in 2012 just because the teachers

refused to write his competency test.

The PMC said it was on record that despite being a PhD holder, Ekiti

State’s performance in National Examination Council (NECO) and West

African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) examinations

was the worst in the history of our State.

“In 2014, Ekiti State was number 28 in NECO and with the commitment of

Governor Fayose, the State came first in 2016 and 2017. Also in

WASSCE, Ekiti State’s performance, which was 25 percent in 2014, moved

to 74.86 percent in 2017.

“Yet, the same Fayemi, who killed the morale of teachers with his

competency test and demotion of teachers, is condemning Fayose for

rewarding teachers, through whose efforts and commitment our State’s

lost glory in education was restored.

“This to us is the height of Fayemi’s demonstration of hatred for our

teachers and we condemn it in its entirety,” PMC said.

While also berating Fayemi for reportedly claiming that Ekiti State’s

first position in NECO in 2016 and 2017 was mere result of high-wired

manipulation by Governor Fayose, the PMC said it was sad that a man

like Fayemi, who once ruled Ekiti State like a fiefdom could say that

teachers in the State were fraudulent just because Fayose’s government

was able to achieve in two years, what he (Fayemi) could not achieve

in four years.