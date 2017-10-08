Hallmarks-Salvation Army-HOPe Africa Monthly Donation Pickup and Redistribution to Communities.

Hallmark makes product donations through some 150 existing non-profit partnerships rather than responding to individual requests. Here's how and why. They give primarily to non-profit organizations that can sort and store large wholesale quantities - representing millions of dollars in wholesale value -- then redistribute them to other non-profit groups to make available to those in need. For example, in Kansas City, they give cartons of unsold products to the local Salvation Army. Volunteers unpack and organize the products in their warehouse, and once a month invite other area agencies to select items that can be useful to the people they serve. The VFW Foundation and other organizations serving all branches of the military receive surplus products to redistribute as well.

Salvation Army, a social service organization in Kansas City founded in 1865 is the distribution outlet to Hallmark Cards (founded in 1910) products and services both organization have similarities and signed a mutual working relationship- trust agreement to distribute donations every 3rd week of every month at its Kansas City Headquarters.Hallmark has a diverse portfolio of six businesses that offer a wide range of products distributed in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide. These include top mass retailers and more than 2,000 company and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores.

Salvation Army is mandated to shortlisted charities with Internal Revenue Services (IRS) in good standing for donation pickup in Kansas City area. Pickup instructions include; the use two of (2) carts and shop for twenty (20) minutes, allowable time is ten (10) minutes to load items into the vehicle. This avails HOPe Africa Pickup Monthly Hallmark Cards for redistribution.

HOPe Africa is known for creating friendly societies, its distribution targets: immigrants and minorities, schools, children's and adult day care programs, people with developmental disabilities, veterans, shelter home programs, churches, ethnic groups, etc. We are determined to spread out to folks and programs desperately in need. Soon as we determine their needs, we act in a proactively. Thereafter, contact our friendly partners and associates for more assistance. Meanwhile, products from Hallmarks is bridging family communications and integration, also making families happier, including children’s getting busier with toys and teaching aids. In view of successes, we are delighted to do more. Hence, we are readily available to join forces in flood and hurricane crises.

Francis John

HOPe Africa USA

Kansas City, Missouri

Tel: 816.359.8527

Website: https://hopeafrica.wixsite.com/africa