NDLEA Destroys 60.5 Hectares Of Cannabis Farm In Osun

For the second time in two weeks, The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Osun State Command has achieved another feat. The agency has destroyed another 60.8 hectares of Cannabis farm located at Ikeji Arakeji in Oriade local Government Area of the state.

The state commandant of the NDLEA, Mr Samuel Egbeola disclosed this during an interview with journalists at the agency's office in Osogbo.

Egbeola revealed that the cannabis farm was destroyed on the 5th of October following a tip-off from an intelligent source.

He said the agency equally seized ten bags of already harvested Cannabis which weighed 107.4kilograms.

Egbeola said the agency was also able to arrest two suspects in the farm.

The NDLEA boss however, reassured the people of the state that the agency would always stick to its responsibilities of ensuring a drug free state and therefore call on public to always provide the agency with information on illicit drug plantations, especially Cannabis plantations.

He said the agency would not relent in its fight against illicit drugs across the state.

"We are using this medium to appeal to the people of the state to always relate information on plantations, especially Cannabis plantations to the agency. Our office is at testing ground area in Osogbo and it is always open.

"Lets us work together in ensuring a drug free State. We express our gratitude to those who have been giving us information.

"We also use this medium to solicit for the support of the press. It is our mandate to rid the state of illicit drugs and this could only be made possible with your support and cooperation." Egbeola added.