Alleged Fraud: Contractor Seeks Arrest Of Three Winners Chapel Pastors

A contractor, who claimed to have worked for the Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, Lewis Ihama, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of three pastors of the church.

Ihama noted that the Rivers State Police Command had carried out investigation into the matter and found the pastors (names withheld) culpable, but wondered why the persons had yet to be arrested.

He claimed that his company handled the building of the worship auditorium of the church at Ozuoba community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, adding that his payment has not been completed.

Ihama noted that the pastors, who gave him the contract, had played on him and refused to pay the agreed amount.

“The church, when they wanted to build the auditorium, awarded the contract to me and the pastors told me that they had agreed with the church management to pay N120 million.

“I have almost completed the work, having concluded the roofing. They have only paid me N49 million and now, they are assaulting and harassing me. They also arrested me unlawfully and are threatening to kill me,” Ihama added.

He stated that the police had intervened and concluded investigation into the alleged illegality by the pastors, but expressed worry that the culprits had not been arrested and arraigned in court.

Ihama also lamented the delay by the police to charge the matter to court, appealing on the IGP and the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Zaki, to direct the investigative team to arrest and arraign the clerics.

In a copy of the petition obtained by our reporter, Ihama demanded full prosecution of those found guilty of the allegation.

Meanwhile, when our correspondent visited the branch of the Winners Chapel, the pastors mentioned in the petition were said to have been transferred out of the place.

A senior pastor at the branch, who claimed that the pastors had been transferred, declined to speak on the matter, adding that he was not in the right position to comment.Punch