Epidemiology And Surveillance Of Monkeypox

EPIDEMIOLOGY

•It is an Orthopoxvirus, a genus that includes camelpox, cowpox, vaccinia, and variola viruses

•Similar to human smallpox but much milder

•It is transmitted to people from various wild animals

•Secondary spread through human-to-human transmission

•The illness can be fatal in humans, between 1% and 10%, with most deaths occurring in younger age groups.

•There is no treatment or vaccine available although prior smallpox vaccination was highly effective in preventing monkeypox as well

TRANSMISSION

•Contact with the virus from an animal, human, or

• materials contaminated with the virus through

–Animal-to-human transmission

–Direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, or indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated bedding

•Human-to-human transmission

–Large respiratory droplets

–Direct contact with body fluids or lesion material

CLINICAL PRESENTATION

•Incubation period: 6 to 16 days but can range from 5 to 21 days

• A self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from 14 to 21 days

•The infection can be divided into two periods:

–Invasion period (0-5 days) characterized by;

•Fever

•Intense headache

•Lymphadenopathy: distinctive feature

•Back pain

•Myalgia

•Intense asthenia (lack of energy)

•Skin eruption period (within 1-3 days after appearance of fever)

–Face (95% of cases)

–Palms of the hands and soles of the feet (75%)

– Evolution of the rash from maculopapules to vesicles and pustules, followed by crusts occurs in approximately 10 days

–Three weeks might be necessary before the complete disappearance of the crusts

Differential diagnosis

•Smallpox

•Cowpox

•Chickenpox

•Secondary Syphilis

Treatment

•Observe standard precautions

•Isolate

•Supportive treatment

•?Antivirals

•Prevention:

Smallpox vaccine

