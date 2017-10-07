Call For Application: 2017 Wole Soyinka Award For Investigative Reporting

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism is calling for applications for the 12th edition of Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting . Nigerian journalists or team of journalists, full or part-time, with stories published between 4th October 2016 and 3rd October 2017, can apply for opportunity.

This award seeks to honour journalism works from the print, online, photo, editorial cartoon, television, and radio categories in general. The submitted reports must involve in-depth coverage of clandestine activities on public and or corporate corruption, human rights abuses, or on regulatory failures in Nigeria.

In addition to the broad categories, WSCIJ in collaboration with Oxfam, an organisation dedicated to working to end the injustices that cause poverty, has included a special prize for reporting agriculture and food security in this year's edition. The prize, which is part of a larger programme, will serve as an encouragement to reporters who are dedicated to reporting the focus area.

Received entries will be collated using the award coding system and assessed by a panel of media experts and related professionals with good understanding of investigative reporting. Judges would broadly score stories based on quality of investigation, evidence, human rights elements, ethical reportage, courage, individual creativity, public interest, impact and quality of presentation.

The deadline for the submission of applications is Tuesday, 24 October 2017 by 4pm. All entries, apart from the online categories which must be sent by email to [email protected] , must be delivered to the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism office, Second Floor, No 18A Abiodun Sobajo Street, Off Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.

The full criteria for award is available on the organisation's website – www.wscij.org

Signed:

Motunrayo Alaka

Centre Coordinator

[email protected]

[email protected]