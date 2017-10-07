Police arraign barber for stealing necklace

The Osun State Police Command has arraigned a 23-year old barber, Ibitoye Komorudeen before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, the State capital over alleged theft of a necklace.

Prosecutor Sunday Ajayi told the court that the accused on the 30th of September, 2017 at around power line area of the state, stole a bead necklace value N20,000 and also attacked the owner, one Oladosu Lukman, with cutlass and knife.

Ajayi said the accused who also attacked one Ifayemi Mutiu and one Ibraheem Allis, is suspected to be a member of the Eiye secret cult.

The prosecutor explained that the offences is contrary to sections 64, 86 and punishable under sections 64(a) and 86 (2) of the criminal code cap 77, Laws of the Federation as applicable in Osun State.

The accused however pleaded not guilty of the offences preferred against him and his counsel, Barrister Tunbosun Oladipupo prayed the court for his bail in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Fatimah Sodamade granted the accused bail of N500,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till November, 13, 2017.